Wiggins' family searches for answers regarding death of Toledo man 2 years ago

Daniel Wiggins' mother and sister say police have given them little insight into the investigation into the disappearance of the Toledo man more than two years ago.

The two also say the place where he was pulled over isn't clear, and that police have communicated little to no information regarding the investigation.

It's for these reasons that his sister, Danielle says she believes there's more to the story than they are being told.

"I feel like it's a cover-up, but even if it's not, it feels like neglect of duty," Danielle said.

Ultimately, the two want the events surrounding Wiggins' death to come to light, and they want closure for the death of their family member.

"It still feels like the first day that I got that phone call and, I don't know, I just feel like it's not getting any easier to deal with the pain or anything like that. It still feels the same," Danielle said.

WTOL 11 reached out to Toledo Police on Saturday to see if any progress has been made in the case but we yet to hear back.