TOLEDO, Ohio — There are so many dogs at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control looking for a forever home.

Dandino's Pizza & More has taken special notice of this, and has teamed up with LC4 to put pictures of adoptable dogs on their pizza boxes!

Starting March 7 customers will be able to see pictures of adoptable dogs along with information on the pizza boxes to contact LC4 about the dog.

"Until you actually see these animals it is easy to forget about them, especially in our busy lives," said Barb Files, owner of Dandino's Pizza & More. "This is why we decided to put the animals on our pizza boxes in front of our customers."

Anyone who adopts a dog featured on one of the pizza boxes will receive a free large specialty pizza from Dandino's Pizza & More.

Customers need to supply proof of adoption when picking up their order.