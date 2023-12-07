Lawn parking pays off: Sylvania residents profit from Dana Open

Timothy Gangway, a Sylvania resident, charges each car $10 a day and uses the money earned to pay for a family vacation.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Neighbors are getting creative and taking the opportunity to make some extra cash with the annual Dana Open golf tournament in town. A lot of them give up their green to offer paid parking spaces.

"I wish I had a couple of acres where I could park more vehicles," said Timothy Gangway, who lives in the Country Club Estates in Sylvania.

Gangway has been earning extra money letting people park on his lawn for over 20 years. On Monday and Tuesday, he was the only house open for parking on Erie Street, and he had a lot of caddies and workers from the tournament.

"I treat the grandkids, all the kids and grandkids," Gangway said. "We decide where we're going to go. One of their favorites is Cedar Point, so everybody goes to Cedar Point."

WTOL 11 also went to Main Street in downtown Sylvania to check in with businesses there. Most owners and managers did not report an uptick in customers, but say they are hoping for one.

"The tournament really doesn't help the businesses down here in the morning," said Colleen Barnhart, owner of Main Street Sweets. "People I think are just on their destination to get to the tournament and go support all the women who are golfing out there."

