'We have our bar set pretty high': Dana Open hopes to swing bigger in 2022

The annual Dana Open has raised over $13 million dollars to benefit 200 charities since it began over 30 years ago. Organizers want to raise even more this year.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — While the golfers competing in the 2022 Dana Open are vying to win, event organizers have their own goal: raise more money than they did last year, which was about $815,000 for 29 local charities.

Paige Ottaviano, the assistant tournament director, wants to continue the mission of raising money for the tournament that benefits qualifying Northwest Ohio and Southeastern Michigan charities.

"Obviously we have our bar set pretty high and our sights are set there, so let's see what happens," she said.

For over 30 years, the Dana Open has been held in Sylvania and provided a boost to local businesses that Bill Sanford, Economic Development Director for the City of Sylvania, is proud of year after year.

"I know the restaurants, and some of the shops, you just have traffic and people coming in and out of the community and everybody will benefit from that," he said.

Some local residents host golfers in their homes. Sanford said he thinks Sylvania is a favorite spot for many golfers to travel to.

Other residents and businesses nearby Erie Street offer parking as well.

Sylvania United Church of Christ said it's lot has hosted parking for decades, and last year they had around 3,000 people park there, bringing in around $15,000.

"We really appreciate all of the people that come here to park because it helps us be able to do the work that we're are called to do," Reverend Vern Swett.

Ottaviano said anyone who attends is helping the community, not just big-name sponsors.

"Just know, when you do purchase a ticket or come on-site, you are helping those local charities," she said.