Businesses, locals ready for crowds at Dana Open golf tournament

The Dana Open runs from July 10-16 at the Highland Meadows Golf Course in Sylvania. Locals say they're excited to show all that Sylvania has to offer.

Example video title will go here for this video

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Every year, the Dana Open golf tournament brings thousands of people to the area and millions of dollars.

While the tournament crew is preparing the golf course for the event, businesses and locals are preparing, too.

J&G's Pizza in downtown Sylvania, an area staple, has a wait most nights. That wait is even longer when the Dana Open comes to town.

But staff member Abby Channer said it's a chance for new people to try a new place.

"I love the people. I love how community aspect everyone in Sylvania is," Channer said. "Working here makes me feel like I'm part of something special."

For locals, it's been a summer that's already filled with events like the Italian Bowl and the Jared Anderson fight. Now, they're ready for Toledo's next big event.

"Toledo is booming right now," Anthony Miracola, who lives just across the state line in Lambertville, Michigan, said. "The mayor is doing a great job and Toledo is a lot of fun."

While more people will mean busier nights with more customers, Channer said J&G's staff is excited to show off all that Sylvania has to offer.

"It's awesome because a lot of people will ask us what's fun to do here, if there are there any parks nearby," Channer said. "It's fun to be able to help people from out of town and help them get to know Sylvania."

Events like the Dana Open that attract visitors from around the world help put Toledo and northwest Ohio as a whole on the map and make people excited for what's to come.

"It's excellent. Highland Meadows does a great job and it's going to be fun," Miracola said. This summer has been off the hook. It's been great."