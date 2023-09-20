Auto supplier Dana Inc. announces hundreds of local layoffs on day 6 of UAW strike

The Maumee-based company on Wednesday said it had laid off 875 local employees.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is of a UAW strike on Wednesday at Stellantis' Detroit-area headquarters.

Auto supplier Dana Incorporated has laid off 875 local employees, a company spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday. They declined to comment further.

The mass layoffs in the Maumee-based company come on day six of the United Auto Workers strike against the Big Three automakers, which began at midnight on Sept. 15 after contract negotiations failed to reach a deal.

The strike has seen ramifications for the suppliers linked to production plants. Many unionized employees of KUKA, which has a location in Toledo and multiple others in Detroit, signed up for strike benefits earlier in the week.

General Motors and Stellantis also announced layoffs on Wednesday, which they blamed on the UAW strike. According to the Associated Press, Stellantis, which makes Jeep, Chrysler and Dodge vehicles, said it expects to lay off hundreds of workers in Ohio and Indiana due to “storage constraints” caused by the UAW strike at its assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio.

Sixty-eight of those layoffs were at the Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg Township.

"Stellantis continues to closely monitor the impact of the UAW strike action on our manufacturing operations," the company said in a statement.

The Toledo Jeep Assembly Complex, which is owned by Stellantis, was one of the three unions that UAW President Shawn Fain initially called on to strike in the hours leading up to the contract expiration at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14. Its approximately 5,800 members, joined by other supporters, have been picketing at Big Three plants in Toledo since.

Stellantis announced Wednesday it had delivered a new contract proposal to the striking UAW workers. Union leaders said later Wednesday they would review details of the proposal and could not comment on specifics.

The union also held a rally Wednesday afternoon at the Stellantis headquarters near Detroit.