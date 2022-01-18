'Dan is someone who will do anything for anybody': Community showing support for Richfield Township father battling cancer for 2nd time

Dan Moeller beat esophageal cancer through chemo, radiation and surgery. But doctors found cancer again in November.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A Richfield Township father who beat cancer once is now facing it again.

His community and family are standing behind him, saying this time it's a tougher battle, but Dan Moeller's not one to ask for help.

"It's scary," Marie Moeller, Dan's wife, said. "You don't think when you're 40, 44-years-old that that's what you're gonna face."

Marie has stood by her husband as he battled cancer for the better part of their 15-year marriage. He beat esophageal cancer through chemo, radiation and surgery.

"The first time around, it was different and I think it was different because of their two girls. Isabelle is 11 and Grace is 9. They were young," Dan's sister-in-law, Emily Szafran, said.

But doctors found cancer again in November.

This time around, they have even more support.

Marie's sisters surprised the couple with what they're calling a "party" to help pay some of the bills.

"Dan is someone who will do anything for anybody," Jennifer Gill, Dan's sister-in-law, said. "He never says 'no.' So many times, he just helps wherever he's needed and he's a tough guy. He's a loving guy."

Dan wasn't feeling well enough to talk with WTOL 11, but his wife spoke on his behalf. She says they both appreciate everything, but it's a gift they'll have trouble accepting.

"We do feel like there are so many people out there that are far worse off than we are," Marie said. "But they know what we went through and how hard it was and they didn't want that again."

But they're entirely grateful for everyone who has stood by their side.

"You're on a roller coaster of emotions. So you just pray. Pray for everyone that's affected. And I know that when we're in a better place, we will pay back," said Marie.

The Dan Moeller Fundraiser is happening this Saturday at the Holy Trinity Community Center in Swanton.

It's a free-will offering for a BBQ dinner from 6-10 p.m.