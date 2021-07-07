Damage reports from summer storm rolling in

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the WTOL 11 viewing area through 9 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the WTOL 11 viewing area until 9 p.m. Several instances of damage are being reported. We'll keep track of the latest here.

3:58 p.m.

A viewer reports horizontal rain and wind between 20-30 miles per hour between Elmore and Oak Harbor, around State Route 590.

3:27 p.m.

More than 6,000 west Toledoans are currently without power. This is in the Five Points/ Library Village/ DeVeaux village neighborhoods. Estimated restoration 5:30-6 p.m.

3:23 p.m.