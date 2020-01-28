MORENCI, Mich. — Kobe Bryant wasn't just an icon for so many. He was a role model for a lot of sports fans but most of all, to his daughter who also shared his love for basketball.

A video of Kobe and Gianna, his daughter, sitting courtside and talking basketball went viral shortly before the crash and resurfaced again.

People all over the country were touched by the video. One of the reasons is because it is so easy to relate to it.

But closer to home, two dads, who coach their daughters' basketball teams at Toledo Christian Schools, remembered the NBA star and talked about the bond they share with their children through sports.

Ron Durbin coaches the JV girls' basketball team. Twins Kallie and Kacie were on the court hearing their dad's coaching on Monday.

"We spend so much time together during practices and games and talking about it later that as we're growing up, I think we'll look back and remember how close we were during this season," Kallie said.

It's something not lost on coach dad; he realizes his teenage daughters are enjoying the knowledge he has to pass on.

"That bond kind of creates, not so much in the gym, but in the drive time just that time, you can not replace that or get that back," Durbin said.

Varsity coach Tim Wensink at Toledo Christian is also coaching his youngest daughter. It's time he feels is extra special after seeing how fast time went by when he coached his older daughter.

"It's been just a blessing to see her play and perform and just being an encouragement too," Wensink said.

They all see themselves in the video where Kobe is talking strategy on the sidelines with his daughter Gianna.

"I kind of felt like I could relate because we go to a lot of go to a lot of games together and we definitely share that," Durbin said.

"We watch a lot of college basketball in our home," Wensink said. "That helps me because he gives me the input and I watch and I see what I can do," daughter Macey Wensink said.

So, it's hard to think of any father and daughter, let alone a basketball legend, being lost in such a tragic way.

"Right away, I had this hunch that they were in the helicopter on their way to a basketball event. Because for our entire lives, weekends were basketball," Wensink said.

So for Coach Wensink and Coach Durbin, every game now means even more.

"Knowing that we only have so many of those and not knowing when our last one is, just to see that makes me want to, you know, enjoy that moment more," Wensink said.

