The incident occurred on the 7300 block of W. Bancroft St. around noon Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is dead after a cyclist was hit by a car in Springfield Twp. Saturday.

The incident occurred on the 7300 block of W. Bancroft St. around noon.

A sergeant with Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died as a result of the crash. However, their name has not been released as family has not yet been notified.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.