Cycling Without Age Seneca County offers an outdoor escape for elderly population

The group is currently raising money to purchase a second trishaw bicycle that can accommodate an individual confined to a wheelchair.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Many people like to get outside and enjoying nature.

But what about the elderly population who can't get around too well?

Cycling Without Age Seneca County, a local non-profit, goes around to different extended living facilities and offers residents rides on a trishaw bike piloted by volunteers.

"This should be very common among extended care facilities throughout the United States," Good Shepherd Home Executive Director Chris Widman said.

When Pat Demonte heard of the international Cycling Without Age, she knew she wanted to bring the bikes to her community.

"It wasn't a matter of 'we want to do this,' it was a matter of 'we have to do this,'" Demonte, president of the Seneca County chapter, said. "It's so important to get people out of the buildings and get them out to smell the fresh air and feel the wind in their hair."

The group owns one trishaw, funded by the Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria.

Residents can sign up to feel the wind in their hair and enjoy the outdoors in ways that able-bodied people may take for granted.

"Our whole goal is to bring smiles and give some joys to individuals who ... just don't have the ability to just go out and enjoy life like we can," Demonte said.

The opportunity to ride the bike is important because older people living in retirement homes were heavily impacted by COVID restrictions.

Widman said the smiles on residents' faces after riding the bike are "priceless."

And though this non-profit just started up about a year and a half ago, they already hope to expand. Their trishaw isn't fitted to take on any residents who are confined to a wheelchair.

Fundraising is already underway to purchase a new trishaw with a special electronic lift to offer rides to those who can't leave their wheelchair and a trailer to take both trishaws around the county.

Demonte hopes to have funding in place to purchase the new wheelchair trishaw in time to give rides before the end of the year.