Christopher Viland was confirmed as sheriff on March 9, 2021. He will stay on through the end of May 'to ensure a seamless transition.'

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Just over one year since being sworn in as Cuyahoga County Sheriff, Christopher Viland announced his resignation from the position on Friday, per county spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan.

Madigan released the following statement on Viland's resignation:

"Sheriff Christopher Viland submitted his resignation yesterday. We thank him for dedicating himself to public service; supporting, growing, and training staff; and working tirelessly to improve the jail. He will stay with us through the end of May to ensure a seamless transition."

Viland was sworn into the position just over a year ago on March 9, 2021. He came in with more than three decades of experience in law enforcement and the criminal justice system as police inspector general for the city of Cleveland's Department of Public Safety and various roles in the city of Solon including patrol officer, detective, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, detective lieutenant, and finally chief of police from 2011-19.

Viland is the second consecutive full-time sheriff to step down after less than two years on the job, with his predecessor David Schilling retiring for "personal reasons" in November of 2020 after only 15 months. Schilling had replaced Clifford Pinkney, who left in the wake of the Cuyahoga County Jail scandal that saw several inmates die in custody and multiple investigations fault officials for sub-par conditions at the facility.

