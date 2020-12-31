Cuyahoga County forced to cancel thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments after sign-up link was too widely circulated

While the link was legitimate, it was shared with hundreds of people who weren't supposed to receive it.

PARMA, Ohio — Cuyahoga County Health Commissioner Terry Allen held a press conference Thursday regarding the area's COVID-19 vaccination program, but much of the discussion centered around a bump in the road regarding registration.

3News confirmed before the briefing that multiple residents were sent information encouraging them to "register" to be vaccinated at the County Fairgrounds in Berea.

While many feared this was a scam, officials tell us the link was legitimate but it was shared with hundreds of people who weren't supposed to receive it -- people like 73-year-old Ilynn Guldman of University Heights.

"I got the text early this morning from my friend and [a friend] said the inoculation was being offered thru January on Wednesdays at the Fairgrounds," Guldman said. "She said 'I'm registering, you should as well, but it gave no specifications. It was just a general go online and sign up."

The link was only intended for people in Ohio's 1A category. That includes healthcare workers and first responders, as well as those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

However, hundreds of other people were able to sign up and make appointments.

"Many people are not fully aware of the groups in 1A and so we believe it certainly wasn't with any ill intent that the link was shared beyond the target 1A groups," said Terry Allan, Cuyahoga County Board of Health. "What we've done now, within the last 24 hours, is institute some controls in the process to refine it and improve it."

#IMPORTANT: If you signed up for the #vaccine through a link that came from #CuyahogaCounty (@CCBH_Net), it was *not* a scam. But, it wasn't meant to be widely distributed. You will get a cancellation email. *If* you qualify under Phase 1A, you will be eligible to register again! — Rachel Polansky (@RPolanskyNews) December 31, 2020

Due to the confusion, the county has temporarily shut the link down and cancelled all appointments that were previously made. Cancellation emails have been sent to those who made appointments, and only those who qualify under phase 1A will be able to register again.

As for Guldman, she along with anyone 65 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine in phase 1B, or phase two.

Health officials say they don't know when that will be. But they assure us that when they are ready, they will make it known to the public on their website and here on 3News.