Customers praise return of business at former Andersons store in west Toledo

Columbus-based discount retailer HomeBuys opened its first Toledo location this week in the former space of The Andersons general store at Talmadge and Monroe.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been years since shoppers stepped foot in the old Andersons store on Talmadge Road. The landmark west Toledo store closed in 2017.

But after years of sitting empty, while undergoing major renovations, a new business has finally moved in; Columbus-based closeout store, HomeBuys.

"When we market it, we have to say we're in The Andersons because everyone knows The Andersons," said Tom Sanner, HomeBuys Vice President of Operations.

The Andersons general store called the corner of Monroe and Talmadge home for many years and to this day customers miss it.

"I bet I was here every other day, just to buy nuts and bolts or we bought a lot of our meat here," said former Andersons customer James Dolinar.

Now a new store is hoping to catch that magic. HomeBuys started in 2015 in Columbus. It now has seven locations across Ohio and Kentucky.

"We opened up beginning part of the week and the traffic has been incredible," said Sanner.

Sanner grew up in west Toledo and says he knew this was the perfect spot to open a location.

"We're almost like the original Big Lots in that we are buying closeouts from all the major retailers," said Sanner, "and we mark them approximately half price of the other retailers. And we fill the store."

Selling everything from groceries to home goods to clothing and furniture, customers are happy to see the storefront back open.

"They have a variety of everything, the prices seem good," said Dolinar. "I bought some wine and different stuff, but prices are really good I think."

Shopper Kristi Brown was also impressed.

"As soon as I walked in and saw all the decorations and the house stuff that was it," said Brown. "I was calling my sister like you have to come here."

Sanner says they are looking to open more locations in Toledo in the near future.

The store will have its official grand opening on Friday. There will be free coffee and donuts, and in a throwback to The Andersons, wine tasting.