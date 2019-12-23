A man is dead after an accident in eastern Lucas County on Saturday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Raymond Sheperd of Curtice was driving souts on Park Colony near Corduroy around 4:50 p.m. when he drove off the left side of the road.

Mr. Sheperd’s car hit a ditch and rolled over before stopping in a field.

He was flown to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers believe the crash may have been caused by a medical emergency.

