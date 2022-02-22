Curling's origin, and where you can learn how to play the classic Winter Olympic event

Take a short drive to learn how to curl at the Black Swamp Curling Center.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Curling is a great sport for anyone to try out, and with the Olympics just finishing, people are trying curling for the very first time.

Curling comes from Scotland where the game first started in the 16th century on frozen ponds.

Eventually, it made its way to North America with clubs popping up in Canada and the U.S. in the early 19th century.

And now you can enjoy curling in Wood County!

The facility at the Black Swamp Curling Center in Bowling Green is one of the few places people can try curling in our region.

The game is played with two teams, with four players on each team for both the men and women. There is also a mixed doubles tournament with one man and one woman. The U.S. has qualified teams for all three events at the Beijing Olympics.

The curling sheet, or playing surface, is roughly 46 meters long and 5 meters wide with houses, or rings, on either side.

Instead of a smooth layer of ice, like on an ice-skating rink, the ice for curling is covered with frozen water droplets or “pebbles” to help the stones curl.

