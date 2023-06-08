Culver's introduces two new flavors for summer

Do you like chocolate? How about a nice lemony cakey creation? Check out the two new flavors coming to Culver's this summer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Culver's, the Wisconsin-based frozen custard and hamburger chain with locations in northwest Ohio, has announced it will have two new frozen custard flavors for the summer.

Beginning Saturday, Lemon Berry Layer Cake will join the menu as a flavor of the day. Culver's officials described the new flavor as Culver’s signature Creamy Vanilla fresh frozen custard layered with mixed berries, a ribbon of tart and tangy lemon and butter cake pieces.

Beginning July 10 Culver's fans also will find Dark Chocolate PB Crunch on the menu. That flavor combines Dark Chocolate fresh frozen custard, Butterfinger® pieces and a ribbon of gooey peanut butter.

The flavors will each be available at all of the more than 900 Culver's restaurants on the day of their debut. After that they will be rotated in each restaurant’s unique flavor-of-the-day calendars.

To find the flavor of the day calendar at a Culver’s near you, check out this website.

“We can’t wait for our guests to try our two new flavors of fresh frozen custard this summer,” Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development, said in a news release. “Between the tangy, summery Lemon Berry Layer Cake and the rich, gooey and crispy Dark Chocolate PB Crunch, there’s a little something for every custard lover in these two flavors.”

