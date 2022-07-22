Toledo City Council approves zoning for Culver's fast food restaurant nearby Secor Road

It would be on Executive Parkway, an offshoot of Secor Road that reconnects with Central Avenue, across from the Garden Arms of Westgate apartments.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The stretch of Secor Road between Central Avenue and Monroe Street has a long list of restaurants, shops, hotels, apartments and other businesses.

A zoning approval in June from the Toledo City Council's Planning Commission may add Culver's to the area.

Some residents who live there expressed optimism for the new business, but others fear traffic will get worse due to the new fast food chain moving in.

The fast food restaurant would be on Executive Parkway, an offshoot of Secor Road that reconnects with Central Avenue, across from the Garden Arms of Westgate apartment complex. An unused church in the area would be demolished to make room for it.

A member of the city's planning commission said the space will be used for the new restaurant and another future property. The Culver's will also include stacked lanes in a wrap-around drive-thru to handle traffic coming off the streets.

One resident who lives nearby does not like the idea of adding another business to an area she says already has enough.

"The traffic from there is going to come directly out on Executive Parkway and then probably go down to Secor out the other way," she said. "I just don't think we can take that traffic anymore."

But Ed Ohearn, who works at the Whole Foods Market on Secor Road, said he believes traffic has improved over the year.

"I actually think it's gotten better. There were times where, every day, I would leave there and there would be an accident out in front," he said. "I haven't seen that in over a year."