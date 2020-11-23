Crystal Bowersox and TSO team up for special holiday show

Limited in-person tickets and streaming tickets available for the one-night only show on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Toledo Museum of Art's Peristyle.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Singer/songwriter and northwest Ohio native Crystal Bowersox is coming back home to team up with The Toledo Symphony Orchestra for a special holiday show!

The one-night only show will be held on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Toledo Museum of Art's Peristyle Theater.

Limited in-person and streaming tickets are now available to the general public on The Toledo Symphony Orchestra's website.

"I'm so excited to be coming home to perform at the beautiful Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle with the talented musicians of the Toledo Symphony,” said Bowersox. “It has been a lifelong dream of mine to perform in this space. In lieu of holiday gatherings with friends and family, this show will be my way of letting Northwest Ohioans know that I am thinking of them, sending love, and wishing everyone the safest and happiest of holidays."

Born and raised in Northwest Ohio, Crystal moved to Chicago at the age of eighteen where she spent her days performing in the streets of the city and on subway platforms. Chicago’s rich musical history helped to broaden her musical horizons and she shared her talents within a variety of venues and audiences.

Crystal rose to the national spotlight on American Idol in 2010, earning runner-up on the ninth season. Shortly after, she released her debut album, Farmer’s Daughter on Jive Records and has since then released three LPs, two EPs, several singles, and is currently developing an autobiographical, theatrical rock concert titled Trauma Queen.

“I’ve been a huge Crystal Bowersox fan from the beginning of her musical career,” says Allie Dresser, Marketing Manager for the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts. “I grew up near Elliston, Ohio and belonged to the church next to Crystal’s home. When she won second place on American Idol, I remember being so proud that someone from such a small town, my town, was able to make their dream come true. She is an inspiration and an incredible artist in every way. I’m thrilled she will be back in Toledo for the holidays.”

In-person tickets for the holiday show start at $30, while streaming tickets begin at $35.