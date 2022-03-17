Know how to crochet? Here's how you can help the ProMedica Ebeid Children's Hospital

The staff that care for premature babies are asking people to donate crocheted octopi. One is given to each baby under the hospital's care.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Calling all crocheters! ProMedica Ebeid Children's Hospital needs your help.

The staff that care for premature babies are asking people to donate crocheted octopi. One is given to each baby under the hospital's care.

The tentacles of the octopi simulate the umbilical cord the children would otherwise grab onto while still in the womb.

"When you are looking at your child and there isn't a lot of comfort you can provide, you're seeing all these wires, knowing they have something to grab on to provide them calming is important," speech pathologist Katie Bochi said.

If you know how to crochet and want to help out, here's a pattern you can use.

Once completed, you can mail them or drop them off at Toledo Hospital.