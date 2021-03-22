Crime Stoppers of Lenawee asking for public's help locating woman missing, possibly endangered from Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Mich. — A woman is missing from Tecumseh, reported missing by her friends to Michigan State Police.
Jessica Marie Fox, 30, from Adrian, was last seen March 21, 2021 around 4 p.m. sitting on a picnic table at Indian Crossing Trails Park off Burt Street in Tecumseh.
Jessica told a friend she was waiting for someone to pick her up. She is 5'2'', 102 lbs. and was last seen wearing jeans and a red sweatshirt. She may have been fishing near the river and lake.
She may possibly be in danger, according to authorities.
If you have any information, you're asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County through the following ways:
Online at: www.p3tips.com/431
Phone: 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477
Facebook: Crime Stoppers of Lenawee