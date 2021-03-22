x
Crime Stoppers of Lenawee asking for public's help locating woman missing, possibly endangered from Tecumseh

Jessica Fox, 30, was last seen March 21, 2021, at Indian Crossing Trails Park in Tecumseh. Jessica may have been fishing near the river and lake.
Credit: Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County
Jessica Fox, 30, is 5’2'' and weighs approximately 102lbs. She was last seen wearing jeans and a red sweatshirt and may have been fishing near the river and lake at Indian Crossing Trail's Park in Tecumseh.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — A woman is missing from Tecumseh, reported missing by her friends to Michigan State Police.

Jessica Marie Fox, 30, from Adrian, was last seen March 21, 2021 around 4 p.m. sitting on a picnic table at Indian Crossing Trails Park off Burt Street in Tecumseh. 

Jessica told a friend she was waiting for someone to pick her up. She is 5'2'', 102 lbs. and was last seen wearing jeans and a red sweatshirt. She may have been fishing near the river and lake.

Credit: Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County
She may possibly be in danger, according to authorities.

If you have any information, you're asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County through the following ways:

Online at: www.p3tips.com/431

Phone: 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477

Facebook: Crime Stoppers of Lenawee

