BREAKING: Crews responding to large factory fire in West Toledo

The building is abandoned as the fire began early Tuesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — The crews responded to a 3:06 a.m. call for fire at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue.

The large fire was in a building that has been abandoned for many years.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

The owner of the building is cooperating with fire investigators, explaining that they've been working on updates to the building.

One neighbor says the building is an eyesore to the neighborhood and is shocked to see it go up in flames.

The backside of the building is mostly burned. No firefighters will go inside the building, it is not safe for them to be inside the structure working on the fire.