Local News

BREAKING: Crews responding to large factory fire in West Toledo

The building is abandoned as the fire began early Tuesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — The crews responded to a 3:06 a.m. call for fire at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue.

Credit: WTOL
The fire occurred at the old Babcock Dairy facility, but the building is now vacant

The large fire was in a building that has been abandoned for many years.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

The owner of the building is cooperating with fire investigators, explaining that they've been working on updates to the building.

Credit: WTOL
Smoke coming from factory fire and crews quelling flames in west Toledo

One neighbor says the building is an eyesore to the neighborhood and is shocked to see it go up in flames.

Credit: Toledo Fire and Rescue

The backside of the building is mostly burned. No firefighters will go inside the building, it is not safe for them to be inside the structure working on the fire. 

Credit: Toledo Fire and Rescue

This is a developing situation and WTOL 11 will provide new information as it comes in.

