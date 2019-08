Emergency crews are responding to a boat explosion Friday afternoon.

Rescuers got a call just before 3 p.m. to an incident at Meinke Marina-West.

Oregon Fire confirms there is a boat on fire near the docks at Meinke Marina-West. Jerusalem Township Fire is handling the incident. No injuries have been reported.

The marina is located on Corduroy Road in Curtice.

WTOL has a crew en route to the location and we will provide updates online and in broadcast.

Google Maps