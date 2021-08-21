Crews respond to multi-motorcycle injury crash in Swanton Township

The Whitehouse Fire Chief says multiple people were taken to the hospital after the crash.

SWANTON, Ohio — Multiple departments from around the area responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 295 just south of Toledo Express Airport on Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 9 p.m.

Whitehouse Fire Chief Joshua Hartbarge says there were multiple motorcycles involved in the crash but the exact number is unclear.

There were also multiple people injured and taken to the hospital but their conditions remain unknown.

State Route 295 was closed down between 20A and Monclova Rd. as crews responded to the scene.