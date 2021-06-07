Crews battling large fire at Toledo Shredding in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at Toledo Shredding in east Toledo.
Toledo Fire & Rescue says the call came in as an outdoor fire around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
A large area of shredded cars and scrap metal approximately 100’x150’ is burning, according to TFRD spokesperson Pvt. Sterling Rahe.
The biggest challenge is finding a water source to get water to the area, but crews are getting things under control according to TFRD around 6:45 p.m.
TFRD requested mutual aid with Toledo Refinery, who are utilizing their foam operation.
No structures are near the fire.
EPA and City of Toledo Environmental Services have been notified and are responding to fight the fire.
No injuries are reported at this time.