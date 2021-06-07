x
Crews battling large fire at Toledo Shredding in east Toledo

The call came in as an outdoor fire. A large area of shredded cars and scrap metal is burning, according to TFRD. Environmental services and EPA are on scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at Toledo Shredding in east Toledo.

Toledo Fire & Rescue says the call came in as an outdoor fire around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A large area of shredded cars and scrap metal approximately 100’x150’ is burning, according to TFRD spokesperson Pvt. Sterling Rahe. 

The biggest challenge is finding a water source to get water to the area, but crews are getting things under control according to TFRD around 6:45 p.m.

TFRD requested mutual aid with Toledo Refinery, who are utilizing their foam operation.

No structures are near the fire. 

EPA and City of Toledo Environmental Services have been notified and are responding to fight the fire.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Credit: Emma Henderson/WTOL 11
Credit: Emma Henderson/WTOL 11

LIVE: Large fire at Toledo Shredding on the East side

Posted by WTOL 11 on Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Credit: WTOL 11
Smoke visible from a fire at Toledo Shredding, seen from the WTOL 11 Fifth Third Cam in downtown Toledo.
Credit: WTOL
Winds near a fire at Toledo Shredding are blowing north and east, so smoke should stay out of the downtown area.

