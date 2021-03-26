Crews respond to possible hazardous chemical situation; no threat detected

Toledo Fire & Rescue, Department of Public Utilities responded to a call at 9:30 Friday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue and the Toledo Department of Public Utilities responded Friday to a possible hazardous chemical situation in central Toledo.

Crews arrived to Global Chemical Resources on Nebraska Avenue at 9:30 a.m. and an initial investigation determined there was no immediate threat. Initial water and air samplings came back negative for harmful chemicals.