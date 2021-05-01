One killed in south Toledo accident Tuesday morning

Crews say Byrne is completely blocked to all traffic just north of Airport Highway due to the crash.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was killed in a two-car crash in south Toledo Tuesday morning.

The crash happened between a Black & White taxi cab and an SUV at Byrne and Airport Highway.

The person who died was in the taxi cab at the time of the crash. Other people who were in the SUV at the time of the crash were taken in by police for questioning.

Byrne is completely blocked to all traffic just north of Airport Highway. All traffic is being rerouted. Drivers can use South to Reynolds to Glendale as a detour.