FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Crews are on the scene of a large working barn fire in Fulton County Monday morning.

The fire is happening at 23570 County Road N in Fayette.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's office, the barn is close to the house and there are concerns that the "very large" fire could spread to the house.

Officials say there could be animals inside, but they are unsure at this time.

The sheriff's office says County Rd. N is being blocked off due to the fire.

Multiple units are being called to the scene and are expecting to be out there for a while.

WTOL has a crew on the way to the scene and will update you with more information as it becomes available.