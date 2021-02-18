Crews on scene of house fire in Sylvania Twp.

White Eagle West in Sylvania Twp. is closed as fire crews battle an active fire on the 6100 block.

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania Township — Crews are fighting a house fire in Sylvania Township Thursday night.

Flames are showing on the outside of the structure, located on the 6100 block of White Eagle West, Sylvania Twp. Fire Department dispatch confirms.

No one is believed to be inside the house and no injuries have been reported.

White Eagle West is currently blocked and you're asked to avoid the area as crews work the scene.