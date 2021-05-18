Family members: 13-year-old missing in Henry Co. fire

Family members say a 13-year-old is missing during a house fire. It is unclear if the child didn't make it out of the home or wasn't home at the time of the fire.

HOLGATE, Ohio — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Henry County Tuesday morning.

The fire is happening at a home on County Road H in Monroe Township. Multiple fire departments are at the scene.

Two family members at the scene says those who made it out are okay, but not everyone has made it out of the home. Family says there is no sign that a 13-year-old made it out of the home.

County Road H is closed between County Road 10 and County Road 12 south of State Route 281 as crews fight the fire.

WTOL has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.