Crews on scene of house fire in Sylvania

The fire started at a condo in the 5800 block of Heidaway Lane.
Credit: Jeff Smith/WTOL 11

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Crews were at the scene of a fire in the 5800 block of Heidaway Lane in Sylvania early Monday night.

Sylvania Fire Department crews are working to tackle the fire at a condo near Sylvania-Metamora Road. Significant flames and smoke are visible from the road.

It's not known if there are any injuries at this time or what may have caused the fire, but there is extensive damage. Two people and a dog escaped and will receive assistance from the American Red Cross.

WTOL 11 News has a crew on the scene to bring you the latest information as we receive it.

This is a developing story.

