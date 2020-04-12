Crews on scene of fire at Toledo Beach Marina Friday morning

The building on fire is a rack and launch building where boats are stored in the winter.

LA SALLE, Mich. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Toledo Beach Marina Friday morning.

The call for the fire came in around 6:36 p.m. at the marina located on 11840 Toledo Beach Rd. in La Salle, MI.

BREAKING: our first pictures of the massive fire at the Toledo Beach Marina in LaSalle, MI. We are on the scene now getting information. Wow! pic.twitter.com/CUDILt81Ug — Tim Miller (@TimWTOL) December 4, 2020

Firefighters are currently battling the fire, which is a rack and launch building where boats are stored in the winter.

Those on scene watching the fire are owners of the boats inside the building.

We're told all boats have insurance as that is one of the requirements to store boats in the rack and launch.

Dispatch says they don't believe there are any injuries at this time, but is unsure.

It is also unclear what caused the fire.