Crews on scene of fire at Andrea's Sports Pub

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are at the scene of a fire at Andrea's Sports Pub in west Toledo.

Fire crews say the fire was on the outside of the building. The fire has since been put out.

The business was closed at the time of the fire. It is unclear how the fire started.

Avoid the area on your morning commute as you cannot access Secor Rd. from Alexis Rd.

#Breaking TFRD is working a fire at Andrea's Bar on Alexis road. @EmmaHendersonTV just sent us these photos. This is impacting traffic. You cannot access Secor road from Alexis road. #FirstAlertTraffic @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/Z405TGN77n — Steven Jackson (@SteveJayTraffic) April 16, 2021

Andrea's Sports Pub was the site of a recent deadly shooting last week in which a 33-year-old man was killed.