TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in west Toledo early Wednesday morning.

The call for the fire came in around 4 a.m. for a home on the 4900 block of Naomi.

Crews say there was heavy fire in the rear of the home when they arrived to the scene, and that's where the house sustained the most damage.

Crews say people do live in the home but were not there when the fire started because the house is currently under renovation.

The fire department believes this was an accidental fire and that it has been burning for a while.