WATCH LIVE: Crews fighting large apartment fire in south Toledo

Firefighters arrived just after 3 p.m. to the Cresthaven Apartments complex Wednesday. Heavy smoke is visible for miles due to winds.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze at a south Toledo apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in just after 3 p.m. Toledo Fire & Rescue Department crews responded to Cresthaven Apartments on the 5900 block of Cresthaven Lane. The first TFRD unit on the scene reported heavy smoke.

Firefighters are now attacking the flames defensively and the fire is wind driven at this point, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue Department spokesperson Sterling Rahe.

People are asked to avoid the area because of the heavy smoke which can shift quickly due to the wind and overcome onlookers, Rahe said.

No injuries have been reported yet, but the all clear has not been given because it has yet to be confirmed that all residents have been evacuated.

Heavy smoke is visible in the area and has spread for several miles. Roads around the complex are blocked by emergency personnel including Toledo police.

Red Cross was called to the scene early and a temporary shelter has been set up at Church of the Cross located at 1750 Eastgate Road behind Monnettes' Market.

Onlookers gathered outside the building, including residents of the complex.

"My building is gone, my apartment is gone. I don't know what we're supposed to do, me and my grandson. Now we've lost everything, literally everything," said Cresthaven Apartments resident Deanna Turner.

WTOL 11 has a crew on the scene working to bring you the latest.

Multiple @ToledoFire crews in scene of large fire at the Cresthaven apartment complex.



Details @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/zRh2xtA4O9 — Roxanne Elias (@RoxanneElias3) March 31, 2021