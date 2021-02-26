x
Crews fighting vacant house fire in central Toledo

Heavy flames have engulfed the house on the 2700 block of Albion Street. The fire is "suspicious," TFRD tells WTOL 11 on the scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is fighting a fire in central Toledo as flames have engulfed a house Thursday night.

The house was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived on the scene on the 2700 block of Albion Street. The fire is "suspicious," TFRD tells WTOL 11 on the scene.

The house is vacant and the owner says the house has been vacant for a while. The house will be torn down.

TFRD crews are still actively working to extinguish the fire at this time.

Credit: John Juby/WTOL 11

We are working to bring you the latest on this developing story. Stay tuned on air, online and on our free WTOL 11 News app for more information as we receive it.


