MILLBURY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews are currently fighting flames at a vacant restaurant near Motel 8 in Millbury.

Police say no one was reported injured.

The fire started Sunday morning and the cause is unknown.

Perrysburg Township, Troy, Lake Township and other fire departments are on the scene assisting.

This is a developing story, we will continue to keep you updated.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Police: Man rushed to hospital after west Toledo crash; other driver flees

BGSU student reports fondling without consent

Man charged in Leland Ave. fire that sent 1 to the hospital