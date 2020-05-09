Crews fight fire on Main St. in Sylvania

The fire department asked everyone to avoid Main Street near St. Joseph Catholic Church as the road is closed.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania Township Fire Department crews are currently fighting a house fire on the 5300 block of Main Street near St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The road has been closed and the fire department has asked drivers to avoid the area. As of Saturday at 12 p.m., the road was still closed by an official on the scene said it would reopen soon.

According to the fire department, no was injured but the occupants of the house were treated on the scene for anxiety related to the fire.

Fire officials say the fire is believed to have started on the second floor. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and objects were removed from inside the house by the fire department to extinguish any possible lingering fires.