TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews were on the scene of an early-morning house fire in west Toledo on Wednesday.

The fire happened at a home on Hazelhurst around 3:30 a.m.

Crews saw heavy fire on the second floor of the home when they arrived to the scene.

Someone lives in the home, but they were at work at the time of the fire.

A vacant neighboring home was damaged on the side due to the fire.

Crews are now trying to get the remaining hot spots out and let smoke exit through the windows and attic. It is unclear how much damage was caused to the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown. A fire investigator was called to the scene.