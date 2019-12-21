TOLEDO, Ohio — A vacant house caught on fire in south Toledo early Saturday morning.

The fire started shortly before 4 this morning at the back of the home on Western Avenue.

The back of the house is very unstable due to the flames, according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt or inside at the time.

The fire department didn't say what started the fire.

