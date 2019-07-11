TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are battling a huge fire at a vacant house in west Toledo Thursday morning.

The fire is happening at a home on the 4700 block of North Haven.

Heavy fire can be seen coming from the roof with flames shooting out the window. The middle of the roof is partially collapsed.

Neighbors say the home is vacant and were surprised to see such a big fire.

Crews are working to get the fire under control to keep it from spreading to a neighboring house.

It is unclear at this time how the fire got started.