Crews fight fire at Irish Buffalo Bar in east Toledo

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fire crews are investigating after fighting a fire at an east Toledo bar early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 12: 15 a.m. at the Irish Buffalo Bar on the 400 block of E. Broadway near Starr Ave.

Crews say the roof was collapsing when they arrived to the scene, so fighting the fire from the inside was not possible.

A demolition crew was called to the scene.

Toledo Edison was on the scene for the reverse wiring from the bar leading to the neighboring buildings.

Patrons said the bar was closed Monday.

"It's sad, it's a sad day," said George Segura, longtime patron. "Lot of good memories here - lots of family memories, get togethers, Super Bowl parties, Ohio State football parties. It's just sad. I heard about it. I saw it on Facebook and I looked out my window and there it is."