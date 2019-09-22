MAUMEE, Ohio — Crews responded to a fire that started at Jo-Jo's Pizza in Maumee just before 9 p.m.

The fire was extinguished by first responders as soon as they arrived on the scene.

The fire spread to other businesses in the shopping center located at the intersection of Briarfield Boulevard and Salisbury Road. Those include a dry cleaner, a cafe and a dental office.

At this time, the cause of the incident is still under investigation and it's unclear how much damage the flames caused.

No one was reported injured.

Several departments responded to the fire, including the Maumee and Monclova Fire Departments.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

