Crews battling large fire in south Toledo

Toledo Fire & Rescue Department crews are on the scene of a house fire near Chapin St. and Colburn St. in south Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews are fighting a large fire tearing through a house in south Toledo late Thursday night.

Significant flames are visible through the roof of the house on Colburn Street near Chapin Street. Our WTOL 11 crews saw smoke from a distance just after 10:30 p.m. and arrived on the scene to the engulfed structure.

A partial collapse occurred shortly before 11:45 p.m.

Columbia Gas has responded to the fire. Crews say the gas has been turned off to the structure for about a year or so, but a battalion chief says electricity had been turned on a few weeks ago.

A neighbor on the scene told WTOL 11 that the house was recently vacated.

Right now, there is no official word from authorities to confirm if the house was occupied at the time of the fire, the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries.

WTOL 11 is on the scene working to bring you the latest and any information as soon as we receive it.