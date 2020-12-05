WAUSEON, Ohio — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Wauseon, according to the fire department's Facebook page.

Officials posted about the fire for the first time Monday around 10 p.m.

Right now, Shoop Avenue is shut down between Walnut Court and Oak Street. Multiple crews are on the scene.

There is no word if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

