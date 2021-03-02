Sylvania Twp. home severely damaged in morning house fire

The house on the 5600 block of Roberts Road suffered severe damage inside.

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — Sylvania fire crews have been battling a house fire in Sylvania Township since around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The inside of the house looks like it has suffered severe damage, although the home is still standing.

Heavy smoke is coming out of the house but firefighters seem to have it under control since there are no visible flames.

The incident is taking place on the 5600 block of Roberts Road, which has been blocked off.

It's unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire at this time.

WTOL 11 has crews on the scene, gathering more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.