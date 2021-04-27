Crews battling 2 fires in central Toledo

Crews are working to determine if the two house fires are connected.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo fire crews are battling two fires in central Toledo Tuesday morning.

Crews are on the scene of fires in the 800 block of Woodland Ave. and the 1200 block of Vance St.

The calls for the fires came around 4:30 a.m.

No one was in the house at the Woodland fire scene. Crews say the fire exposed the west side of the neighboring home, and no one was in that home either. It is unclear if either of the homes are lived in. This fire is under control and under investigation.

Crews say the house on Vance St. is vacant. A neighbor noticed the flames and called Toledo fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the fire investigator is on the way to the scene. Toledo Edison is also at the scene to see if any electricity in the house needs to be shut off.