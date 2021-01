The Toledo fire chief, who was on the scene, told WTOL 11 the fire appeared to be "suspicious." The house was vacant and locked up.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fire crews battled flames at a vacant, locked-up house in central Toledo around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the fire chief, who was on the scene, described it as "suspicious."

No one was injured in the fire.

The flames caused damages to the left and back sides of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.