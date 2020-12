The fire was put out quickly before it could spread to neighboring houses.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battled a fire overnight at a vacant home in east Toledo.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Spring Grove around 2 a.m.

The fire was coming out from the side of the house when crews arrived on the scene. The flames were put out quickly before it could spread to close neighboring homes.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. An investigator was called to look into it.

MORE ON WTOL: