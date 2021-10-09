Crews attempt to locate source of bad odor in west Toledo on Saturday

Columbia Gas says the smell has been determined not to be natural gas. Residents began noticing the sulphur-like smell around 7:30 p.m.

A foul odor that wafted over parts of west Toledo on Saturday evening had crews flummoxed as to its origin.

Residents near the Library Village neighborhood, as well as neighborhoods to the east and north, began noticing the sulphur-like smell around 7:45 p.m.

WTOL 11 reached out to the Toledo City Councilwoman Theresa Morris.

Councilwoman Morris said that as of 11:10 p.m. the city's environmental services department and Columbia Gas were still unable to find the source of the smell.

Columbia Gas posted on their Facebook page that even though they were unable to find the source of the odor that people were right to contact them.

Anyone who believes they can smell a natural gas leak should contact them at 1-800-344-4077 if you believe you are smelling a gas leak.

Morris said the sewers department was being dispatched next.